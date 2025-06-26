FAMU hosts all-women summit teaching coding skills and self-empowerment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The E.S.T.E.A.M.ED Summit, run by the Arise and Shine Foundation, teaches coding skills and self-empowerment to HBCU students.



The summit runs from Wednesday through Friday.

Each student will leave with coding skills and a $1,000 scholarship.

Watch the video below to hear one FAMU engineering student explain why the summit is helping them in their career.

FAMU all-women summit teaches coding skills and self-empowerment

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For three days here at Florida A&M University, young women who attend HBCUs will learn coding and software skills through the E.S.T.E.A.M.ED Summit.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your neighborhood reporter in College Town.

Checking out how this organization made its way to FAMU and the positive impact it hopes to make.

The E.S.T.E.A.M.ED Summit is in its second year, but this is FAMU's first time hosting it.

The summit focuses on developing coding and software engineering skills for Black women.

Data from the National Science Foundation says Black women are outnumbered in STEM fields.

Actress Malinda Williams and her Arise and Shine Foundation founded the summit to address that disparity.

"Typically we don't see women that look like us in technology, and certainly not as programmers. So if I can learn to do it, anybody can learn to do it."

FAMU senior Camrynn Harper says coding skills are essential to the aerospace engineering career she wants to build.

She also says the summit's personal growth exercises pleasantly surprised her.

"It's not only based on coding. They do a lot of empowerment, self-esteem, and mindfulness. So I really appreciate that, and I didn't know that's what I was getting at the time. Being in this room and being a part of a program where it's always about self-affirmations and staying positive, that is really helpful."

"While I'm there, let me infuse some of the wellness and the confidence and the affirmations that ensure they can thrive in environments where they aren't necessarily seeing themselves."

Students will work in groups to develop mobile app software, and each will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The summit is open to all women who attend HBCUs.

It is hosting about 25 students this week at FAMU and another 25 at Cheyney University in Pennsylvania next month.

The E.S.T.E.A.M.ED Summit continues here on campus Thursday and Friday.

At FAMU, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.