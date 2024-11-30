FAMU honors first responders at football game rescheduled due to Hurricane Helene

FAMU honored first responders at its final football game of the 2024 season, which was rescheduled due to Hurricane Helene.

The Rattlers defeated Alabama A&M 28-20 to finish the year with a 7-5 record.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a different kind of finish to the football season for the Rattlers due to Hurricane Helene.

The delay of tonight's home game is just one of the impacts our neighborhoods have seen from severe weather.

One of the reasons why it was dedicated to the people who worked to get our neighbors back on their feet.

FAMU Athletics hosted first responders from all around Leon County at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

"Honorary captains for First Responders Day is Deputy Chief Maurice Holmes and FAMU alumnus Chief Lawrence Revell of the Tallahassee Police Department."

"So much to be thankful for. Especially this week when we focus on Thanksgiving, it's just great to have FAMU recognize what the first responders mean to this community."

A community that was rocked by tornadoes on May 10 and hit wit impacts from storms making landfall on the Big Bend coast.

FAMU Athletic Director Angela Suggs took a moment to reflect on a hectic year of severe weather and impacts to the university.

"They protect us, take care of us, keep us safe, also bring us back into recovery, right? Day by day, the countless hours and dedication to our protection is definitely appreciated."

"Please join us in a round of applause for all military personnel here today and around the world."

Deloris Speed was among the neighbors showing their appreciation. She says that appreciation for those who take care of others runs in her family.

"I'm a grandmother of the few, the proud, the marines! My grandson just became a Marine, I'm proud of him. I have a best friend that's a police officer and a cousin in the military. We are just so glad to have them and be a part of their life."

On the field, the Rattlers were able to give fans a positive end to the 2024 season with a 28-20 win over Alabama A&M.

At FAMU, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

