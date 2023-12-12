Watch Now
FAMU global climate summit to be hosted in South Africa in 2024; See future international locations

Summit focuses on training and recruiting future environmental scientists
Posted at 5:54 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 17:54:28-05
  • FAMU NEXUS Global Summit will be hosted internationally from 2024-26 before returning to Tallahassee in 2027.
  • The summit is focused on environmentally-focused scientists and to recruit them to FAMU.
  • Watch now to hear from a Dean of the FAMU School of the Environment on his hopes for this summit.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

While FAMU takes over Atlanta this weekend, it announced plans to go international next year.

The university's NEXUS Global Summit is to recruit and train the next generation of scientists interested in environmental solutions.

The summit is headed to:

  • Durban, South Africa in 2024
  • Miskolc, Hungary in 2025
  • Asia in 2026

FAMU School of the Environment Dean Dr. Victor Ibeanusi says the summit will increase FAMU's visibility worldwide.
"My hope is that this will help to now project FAMU as a leader in this area."

The ultimate goal is to find sustainable solutions for safe water, sustainable energy, food security, and climate resilience.

The summit heads back to the highest of seven hills in 2027.

