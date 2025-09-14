FAMU Football wins first game of the season during home opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Rattlers returned to Bragg Memorial Stadium Saturday for their long-awaited home opener. Both the team and their fans made it a night to remember.



FAMU defeated Albany State 33-25, rallying after a halftime deficit.

FAMU fans showed up in full force, filling the stadium with energy, school spirit, and support after a tough 0-2 start.

The FAMU football team took the field at Bragg memorial Stadium for the first time this season on Saturday, and the Rattler faithful came out in full force to support them.

After an 0-2 start to begin the year, the energy at Bragg Memorial Stadium was electric as the Rattlers returned home.

Fans filled the stands, dressed in orange and green, ready to cheer their team back into the win column.

From the Marching 100 bringing the hype to the students and alumni showing their school spirit, the atmosphere was everything you'd expect from a FAMU home opener.

And these fans couldn’t wait to cheer on their Rattlers.

FAMU fan Conquiesta Cooper said, “Its exciting. It's fun. It's great spirit for the players. We're gonna root them on and help them win today, and I think they need that. They need to be back home, and then they can go back out and do what they need to do and take care of business."

And this was a common theme among fans.

“It means a lot actually. With everything going on in the world right now and the United States, it's good that were still out here celebrating our rattlers, supporting our team, and everything like that,” said Dawn Kornegay II, another Rattler fan.

And players say support from the fans gives them a boost on the field.

Defensive end Adeon Farmer said, “It means everything. It means the world to me. I'm a transfer here, so this is my first home game at Bragg Memorial. So it means a lot to me. I got my family out here. It's just a good atmosphere.”

On the field, Albany State got out to an early lead. The Rattlers responded and kept it close going into the half, down 14-10. The Rattlers started the second half strong with an early touchdown and never looked back, getting the first win of the season in front of their fans.

Their next game is also at Bragg Memorial on September 27.

