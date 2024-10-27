FAMU football hasn't lost a game at home in almost 6 years thanks to special atmosphere

FAMU football hasn't lost a game at home in almost six years.

The Rattlers' home winning streak is now at 22 games after 24-6 win over Southern Saturday.

Watch now to hear Coach James Colzie II and a player describe how the atmosphere at Bragg energizes them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florida A&M football took down Southern 24-6 — their first game at Bragg Memorial Stadium in nearly two months thanks to a hurricane postponement.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Saturday's win makes it 22 straight here at Brag — that's the second longest streak in the country.

I'm finding out what it is about this stadium that boosts the team on the field.

To find the last time FAMU lost a football game on the hill — November 2018!

"What do you remember about that day?"

"I don't remember when it happened!"

22 times since, the Rattlers have left the field with a W.

Coach James Colzie II credits the atmosphere at Bragg, saying it energizes his players during high and low moments throughout the game.

"We ultimately have the best fans in the country, best band in the country, best alumni support in the country."

"That's when I play the best. I like all the excitement, all the hype. I be turned out there, just having fun."

Speaking with fans, they say Bragg on a Saturday — under the lights — is something truly unique.

"The way that the crowd and the football team feed off the band, gives us an advantage that nobody else in the SWAC has."

Colzie says the streak adds a little bit of healthy pressure as well.

"We don't want to be the team that gives up that streak."

The Rattlers next game isn't just any home game, it's homecoming of course.

FAMU plays Texas Southern at 4 p.m., looking to extend that win streak in front of the special homecoming crowd.

at FAMU, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

