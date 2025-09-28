TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — From honoring Rattler legends to celebrating Parent and Family Weekend, FAMU made Saturday’s SWAC opener about more than just football — even as Alabama State handed the Rattlers a tough loss.



FAMU fans packed Bragg Memorial for Parent & Family Weekend, complete with tailgates, student activities, and a whiteout crowd

Rattler legends were honored, including 2025 Hall of Fame inductees Jomo Cousins, Michael Smith, and former head coach Rudy Hubbard was honnored

Watch the video below to see how Rattler parents felt about family weekend

FAMU falls in SWAC opener, but family and tradition take the spotlight

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturday, FAMU opened up conference play against Alabama State.

For the Rattler faithful, it was about more than just the game.

It was a chance to celebrate time with family during FAMU’s Parent and Family Weekend — and to honor FAMU Legends.

With a packed crowd filling up Bragg for the SWAC Conference opener, fans participated in a FAMU Whiteout, cheering on their Rattlers.

They also had the chance to celebrate with their families before the game at the Parents and Family Weekend tailgate, creating memories for students and parents alike.

“Excitement, food, new people, make new friends, make memories — the game, I’m excited about it all. And being able to do it with my son it makes it even better,” said Yalori Coker, a FAMU parent.

With activities for all ages, families came together at the tailgate for food, games, and even freshly squeezed lemonade.

I had the chance to speak with Cateatra Mallard, Director of Student Activities, about the importance of events like this.

“Informing them that we are here for them and they are a part of the FAMUly, and that we are all one. Honestly, we are just so excited. We always look forward to Parents and Family Weekend. It's always a good time to be able to give them a good experience — the same one their students get to experience as well.”

FAMU also highlighted the 2025 Athletics Hall of Fame class, including Rattler football greats Jomo Cousins and Michale Smith.

“It’s amazing. It’s a privilege. It’s an honor. To think about all the people that have made it — it’s an incredible honor,” said Jomo Cousins.

“Always wonderful to be back where it all started. We had a good time when we were here, and we’re happy we are able to come back,” said Michael Smith.

Legendary head coach Rudy Hubbard made an appearance as his legacy was honored.

On the field, the Rattlers got off to a slow start, trailing Alabama State 14-0.

They eventually scored a touchdown and forced a fumble, going into halftime down 6 to 14.

In the second half, Alabama State scored the first touchdown and never let the Rattlers get going — holding them to one score and taking a commanding win over the Rattlers, 42–14.

With the Rattlers losing 42–14, they’ll look to get back on track next week against Mississippi Valley in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

