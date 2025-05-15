FAMU Executive Donald Palm offers familiar face as potential president

FAMU COO Donald Palm wrapped up the week of finalist visits Thursday, offering a familiar face to possibly lead as president.

The Board of Trustees will meet Friday to make a presidential nomination.

Watch now to hear a student explain how they feel about possibly having Palm ascend to the presidency.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Current FAMU Chief Operating Officer Dr. Donald Palm is under the spotlight Thursday as FAMU wraps up its week of presidential finalist visits.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Learning how the student body feels about the possibility of a president who comes with familiarity of FAMU and the school's current state.

Palm has spent over 20 years at FAMU across two stints.

He rose from Assistant Professor to Associate Provost before leaving for Virginia State University in 2016.

He returned to FAMU as an Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in 2023.

Palm says those decades of work not just in higher ed, but at HBCUs, positions him best to be president.

"I know what student success looks like. And then I was happy to return. Returning back to FAMU, I came back with a different lens. I saw where FAMU can do better. I saw where there is opportunities for FAMU to grow, and I started on day 1. So some of the things you're seeing, some of those results you're seeing were things I started on day 1."

Students I spoke with tell me having Palm as president make sense in terms of continuity and a familiar face.

Jaiden Howard says he's also aware of the potential drawbacks.

"I do feel comfortable knowing that Dr. Palm has an association with the university, but I do understand that can also come with some controversy when it comes to how do you hold your counterparts accountable? How do you differ from the current administration? And how can you really come in with a different mindset? Because sometimes that is very beneficial."

Just like each candidate before him, Palm is meeting with alumni and community stakeholders in a Q&A format.

At FAMU, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.