FAMU edges out Norfolk State in season opener in Atlanta; hear from fans who traveled for the game

Florida A&M University traveled to Atlanta and won their season opener against Norfolk State.

FAMU ended the game with 24 points; Norfolk State came up short with 23.

Watch the video above to hear from fans who made the trip for the game.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

FAMU did not open the 2024 season at home at Bragg Memorial Stadium, but the crowd felt as familiar as any.

Center Parc Stadium was filled by a majority FAMU crowd -- Rattlers I spoke with say that's the rule, not the exception.

MICHAEL COLLINS / PRESIDENT, METRO ATLANTA ALUMNI CHAPTER: "We call this FAMU north here in Atlanta, cause most people migrate here when they leave FAMU. Huge alumni base here, its a great energy."

Michael Collins of the Metro Atlanta Alumni Association says over 5,000 FAMU alumni live in the area.

Hundreds of Rattlers from all Georgia alumni chapters gathered at a pregame tailgate Saturday -- as well as interim president Dr. Timothy Beard.

DJing the function -- current student and student government vice president Dakarai Williams.

He says the A-T-L influence is strong on campus as well.

DAKARAI WILLIAMS / FAMU STUDENT - "Atlanta has taken over FAMU and I love it. Being from Macon Georgia, just an hour outside of Atlanta, seeing the different students have such a big impact on campus is really cool."

"Atlanta is like our second home, away from Tallahasee.

"Atlanta is FAMU."

The Rattlers on the field will be looking to defend their Celebration Bowl championship.

If they're successful, they will finish the 2024 season where it started.

It's become the motto for FAMU fans this.

"We start in Atlanta, we're going to finish in Atlanta!"