FAMU community reacts to Coach Willie Simmons leaving the football program

FAMU fans show appreciation for Willie Simmons time with the team, bringing it a SWAC championship and Celebration Bowl win in 2023.

Simmons has resigned from his position at FAMU to accept an assistant coach offer at Duke.

Watch now to hear from two people in the community describe Simmons' impact on the FAMU fan base.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

He brought the highest of seven hills to even greater heights not seen in decades.

Tonight, we're learning more about what's next for Coach Willie Simmons as the Rattlers look ahead to the search for their next coach.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Collegetown neighborhood.

Where I asked neighbors to reflect on how his time here transformed the area.

One place Coach Simmons regularly visited was Fade Barbershop on South Adams Street.

"He's been a friend and a client for years."

Dedrick Steward says Simmons moving on is bittersweet, both as a friend and FAMU fan, but he understands.

"He did the best and achieved the best at the level he was at. And guess what? He's been rewarded by taking his talent to a different level. And hopefully he can do the same up there."

Steward says Simmons' impact on the fanbase will linger long after he leaves.

"He's brung that winning mentality back to the city, and had everybody just, you know, hype about FAMU football."

"We call it The Venom. Which is our sour apple, green apple combination stuffed with ice cream."

Jarrett Maloy owns Sneauxballz on South Adams.

He says that FAMU football's success under Simmons brought life back into the community and unified it.

"It's allowing people to talk about something. Instead of having a losing record, like what are we going to talk about? We lost. Now we're winning a SWAC championship, we're going up to Atlanta winning the Celebration Bowl all this type of stuff. It just brings people together."

I tried to confirm if coach Simmons will be in attendance at the MLK Day Parade on January 15, where FAMU football will be celebrated, but got no answer.

In Collegetown, I'm Alberto Camargo, ABC27.