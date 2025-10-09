TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As the job market tightens in Tallahassee, Florida A&M University is stepping up, helping students and employers come together to build stronger futures.



Leon County’s unemployment rate has climbed to 4.7% — the highest since 2021.

FAMU’s Career Expo brought together national employers, local businesses, and alumni to help strengthen the local workforce.

Watch the video below to see how FAMU is trying to boost career readiness and retain talent in Tallahassee.

FAMU Career Expo connects students with jobs as Leon County unemployment rises

At a time when unemployment is rising in Leon County, Florida A&M University is helping students and the community find a way forward.

Inside FAMU's career expo, one of the largest in the region, students came dressed for success and ready to make their next move.

National and local companies were on hand, but for many students, it's about more than just handing out resumes.

DeAndre Smith, a FAMU doctor of pharmacy student, said, "I think it's really important for us to bridge the gap and be able to network and be able to start your career path at a young age, to know what it takes to be successful, and make those connections that will last longer when you're building yourself and your career."

The expo is also a way to address a bigger challenge: Leon County has seen a steady rise in unemployment over the last five months — now sitting at 4.7%, its highest rate since 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Tamara K. Taylor, the director of the Career and Professional Development Center, sees that as a call to action.

Taylor told me, "It's just really important for us as a career center to introduce career opportunities and the importance of networking to our students...It can create opportunities for employers to create jobs here for not just our students but for the local community."

And FAMU alumni, now in leadership roles, are coming back to help guide the next generation.

"I hadn't been back to the campus in 27 years, but when I found out they were having this event, specifically, I came here to be a part of this, to see how i can encourage the students. Because I was in their position, thank God for the university and this expo, it helped me land a career job. And so, I wanted to be able to bring some of that expertise back, motivate and encourage the students," said FAMU alumni Atarius Collier.

And it's not just about big-name companies. Local employers say hiring FAMU grads helps strengthen Tallahassee's workforce and keeps talent right here in the community.

"We come here every year, spring and fall, just trying to get local talent here as a proud alumnus of FAMU. I think it's important we have alumni come back, and you can do it as well. We try to keep people here in our community because we love our community," said Lt. Damon Miller of the Tallahassee Police Department.

FAMU is working to close the gap between college and career, while helping Tallahassee's economy at the same time.

