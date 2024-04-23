FAMU breaks ground on new student housing set to open in 2025; how it'll address housing in 2024

Video shows FAMU groundbreaking event for its newest residence hall, a 700-bed complex that is set to open for fall 2025.

In the meantime, FAMU says its existing dorms will be reserved first for first-year students, and returning students who miss out can access FAMU's off-campus housing portal.

Watch now to hear from two FAMU students explain why it's an advantage to live on campus.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The highest of seven hills making progress on its long term student housing promise.

I'm Alberto Camargo, College Town neighborhood reporter.

700 new beds are coming to campus with this new proejct.

But — obviously — it's not opening tomorrow or even for this fall. So what's the plan for the upcoming school year?

Here's what I learned.

After celebrating the groundbreaking of phase 1B of FAMU's student housing project, I spoke with vice president of student affairs Dr. William Hudson Jr.

Until this new building opens in 2025, Hudson says the 2,600 existing beds on campus will be reserved first for first-year students.

It's the priority because living on campus boosts student performance.

"Students who reside on campus have a higher GPA and graduate earlier. The same for Living Learning Communities which is what we're going to turn these facilities into, where students of certain majors all reside, study together, do extracurricular activities together."

Previously, I told you that FAMU expects around 1,600 first-year students in 2024.

And that the remaining beds will be assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Hudson says students who miss out can still use FAMU's off-campus housing site for options.

"We know that we don't have enough to house every student, but our campus community partners have been very receptive and very collaborative to make sure that there are options available."

With 700 more beds on campus starting in fall 2025, students Sanaya Francis and Chloe Denis say it will make college life more convenient for more students.

"It's more cost-efficient, because when you're on campus you still have your meal plan, it's easy to get around to classes."

"Living on campus it's less distractions so you have access to resources, tutoring and you're just a lot closer to your classes."

The efforts to increase student housing quickly extends to the construction process.

FAMU has contracted Finfrock Construction for the project.

The same company that built FAMU Towers at a faster pace in 2020 with what they call DualDeck technology.

Finfrock Construction tells me the project is still in demolition phase and construction will begin after the spring semester ends in May.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

