FAMU Board of Trustees to hold speacial meeting on FSU-TMH merger

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — FAMU Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting this Friday, October 10th at 5:00 p.m. to discuss the Florida State- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare merger.

No further details about the meeting have been revealed.

Last month, TMH and FSU brought a new deal to the table where the City would transfer the ownership of TMH to FSU, to be rebranded under FSU Health.

Last week, city commissioners voted to pass a motion to negotiate a price tag with Florida State for the value of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

