FAMU Board of Trustees approves Colzie contract, updates student housing projects

The FAMU Board of Trustees approved James Colzie III's contract as head football coach.

It approved a $75 million budget for a 700-bed student housing project that will break ground in March.

This is part of an effort to increase on-campus housing by 2000 beds.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The highest of seven hills moving forward with progress.

The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees met Monday to set the table for 2024.

On the football field, a new figurehead for the program.

On campus, an update on how it's addressing a student housing shortage.

"To approve the head coaches contract. I don't see any - I'm writing this down. All those in favor please show by the sign of I."

With the Board of Trustees unanimous approval, James Colzie III's contract as FAMU head football coach can now begin.

Colzie will be earning $230,000 in 2024, less than former coach Willie Simmons' yearly salary of $300,000.

But Colzie's contract does come with annual increases that Simmons' contract did not.

$10,000 each year for the Florida State alumni.

It also includes performance bonuses for winning things like the Florida Classic, the SWAC, and the Celebration Bowl.

The Board of Trustees also discussed the latest development in FAMU's solution to a shortage of student housing.

With one residence hall already under construction, a $75 million dollar budget for phase two has been approved.

This new building will add 700 beds.

With FAMU's student body growing to nearly 10,000 in 2023, and about 2,600 beds in on-campus housing, the university hopes to improve its ratio of students to beds.

"With the addition of this extra 700, we'll move up slightly to about 30 to 31 percent. And our goal is to reach 35 to 40 percent."

A third building will soon bring 800 more beds.

This is all part of FAMU's plan to add 2000 beds to on-campus housing after students were forced to find off-campus housing in 20-22.

FAMU says it will break ground on the phase two residence hall in March.

Plans are for the hall to open to students in the fall of 2025.

