FAMU basketball celebrates educators with free game and holiday toy drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FAMU men's basketball honored educators with free admission Monday night, defeating Albany State 93-77 while launching a Christmas toy drive for families.



FAMU basketball hosted its first home game in over a month.

Rattlers collected toys through their Rattler Basketball Christmas Campaign.

Watch the video below to hear from Educators and Coach Ward on why this campaign is important.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florida A&M University's men's basketball team returned home Monday night for its first game in over a month, but the evening was about more than just basketball. The Rattlers hosted Educators Night at the Al Lawson Center, offering free admission to teachers, staff, and families from across Leon County with valid school-issued IDs.

FAMU defeated Albany State 93-77 while honoring the educational community that supports local students year-round.

"This is awesome because FAMU recognizes how important our teachers and educators are to the growth of our children," Roger Walker said. "It's a way to get back and just a small way of showing some appreciation for what they do and the job that they do."

Walker serves as the secondary school administrator for discipline at FAMU Developmental Research School.

Leon High School Mathematics Teacher Martina Davis Taylor appreciated the inclusive nature of the event, which welcomed all education professionals and their families.

"It wasn't just teachers, but it was everyone who is in the educational system, so it's that whole support," Davis Taylor said. "It may be more accessible to the entire community, and that's what I think it should all be about."

Beyond Monday's game, FAMU launched the Rattler Basketball Christmas Campaign, allowing fans free admission in exchange for donations of toys, jackets, gloves, or nonperishable food items to benefit Tallahassee families during the holiday season.

"FAMU Basketball, under the leadership of Charlie Ward, definitely wants to get back to our local community," Dennis Driscal said. "Coach is a legend in Tallahassee, and being able to provide toys for the Tallahassee community is something that is near and dear to Coach Ward's heart and FAMU's heart."

Driscal serves as senior associate athletic director for brand advancement at FAMU.

Head coach Charlie Ward, the former Florida State and NBA star, wants to build on the team's strong performance as they continue their season.

"Our goal is to continue to build off of what we built on here tonight, which is play efficient basketball, guard, and take away their strengths and things that they want to do," Ward said.

The Rattlers return to action on Wednesday, December 18th, when they host Jacksonville University at the Al Lawson Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

