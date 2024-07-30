FAMU approves interim president; see how much he'll get paid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new president is coming to the "highest of seven hills" for the time being. I'm Alberto Camargo at Florida A&M University. Here's what you need to know about Dr. Timothy Beard as president.

Dr. Beard will serve as FAMU interim president with a base salary of $400,000. FAMU says thirty percent of the salary will be paid by the university and sixty percent by the FAMU foundation. The remaining 10 percent will be paid in public funds, according to Florida Statutes.

WATCH OUR REPORT ON DR. LARRY ROBINSON'S RESIGNATION:

DEVELOPING: FAMU President Larry Robinson announces plans to step down

Beard will be eligible for a performance bonus of fifteen percent. That's $60,000 based on performance goals that will be laid out in August.

Beard's term will last either 12 months or until FAMU finds its next permanent president. Beard will not be considered for the permanent job.

Dr. Larry Robinson will remain president through this week's graduation ceremonies. Dr. Beard will begin his term on August 5.