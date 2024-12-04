FAMU announces 15-member presidential search committee

FAMU announced a 15-member presidential search committee.

The committee includes 5 trustees, 3 professors, and leaders from the FAMU Foundation and National Alumni Association.

The committee will recommend a shortlist of candidates to the Board of Trustees.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Wednesday we learned who will lead the search for Florida A&M's next permanent president. I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter, breaking down who makes up the committee and how it will work.

Board of Trustees Chair Kristin Harper announced the FAMU presidential search committee Wednesday. There are 15 members in total. Five of them are current trustees -- faculty senate president Dr. Jamal Brown, John Crossman, Natalie Figgers, Deveron Gibbons, and student body president Loryn May. Three are current professors. Leaders from both the FAMU Foundation and the National Alumni Association are involved, too.

The only two members without official ties to FAMU are Board of Governors vice chair Adam Levine and local businessman Raphael Vazquez. Vazquez owns and operates over 20 McDonald's restaurants in the Big Bend and has supported FAMU football in the past. The committee will work together to recommend a shortlist of candidates to the Board of Trustees.

A full board of trustees meeting is scheduled for Thursday morning, where we expect to find out which outside executive search firm will help in the process. We also will know more about the timeline for the search.

At FAMU, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.