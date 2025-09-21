Family, Football, and FSU greats: a special day at Doak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a weekend packed with pride at Doak — where Seminole legends were honored, families reunited, and Florida State showed why they're a national powerhouse.



Family, football, and history all came together at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday.

While Florida State took down Kent State 66-10, FSU also celebrated parents in the stands — and one some its greatest athletes on the field.

With families packed in the stands for family weekend here at FSU, the Seminoles also welcomed back family of their own, introducing the 2025 FSU Athletics Hall of Fame class, including football stars Jameis Winston and Rashad Greene, along with track and field Olympian Colleen Quigley.

I had the chance to speak with the six-time track All-American and 2016 Olympian about her excitement coming back to FSU

Quigley, said, “Well it's kind of perfect because you know when I was in school it was the era of Jameis and a national champion team, and Jameis won the Heisman. It was just peak FSU football when I was going to school there and I’m not even a big football gal but I just like love being part of a big sports program.”

She also told me what it meant to be a part of such a special class of FSU greats.

"I feel like in really good company and obviously very honored and humbled to be able to celebrate with them,” said Quigley.

I also spoke to the parents of FSU football legend and Heisman trophy winner Jameis Winston, who were here in his place on this special day, Antonor and Loretta Winston.

“I got a baby boy about to come here and we're gonna continue the legacy, so thank y’all, thank flu and thank everybody that’s here…It's grateful, just grateful, it's a blessing to come back and receive the special honors we received, looking to receive many more with our other son, thank you,” said the Winstons.

While the Hall of Famers were being honored on the field, many current students were making memories with loved ones in the stands. For some, family weekend was the perfect chance to experience Doak together, like Peyton Mathis, a current FSU student, and her father.

“It feels amazing, I don’t get to see him all the time, whenever he gets to come here it’s a good experience, especially on game day…I went to school here and I come back, and old feelings rise up now that the teams are better, we’re getting ready to go,” said the father and daughter.

And celebrate they did. In the first-ever meeting between FSU and Kent State, Bet MGM had the Seminoles as 45-point favorites over the Golden Flashes, and it showed. FSU got out to an early lead and continued applying the pressure on Kent State ending the half 45-7.

A lightning delay served as halftime for Saturday's game, and even with the delay, the Seminoles kept on rolling, scoring the first touchdown after the break and rushing for nearly 500 yards on the day winning 66-10

With this win, the #7-ranked Noles move to 3-0 so far this year.

With a trip to Charlottesville next weekend to face the University of Virginia, FSU looks to begin ACC play with a win.

