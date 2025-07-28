TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee BeerFest returns on Aug. 8-9 with hundreds of beers on tap, with all proceeds going towards local nonprofits.



BeerFest partners with United Partners for Human Services to spread the proceeds out among UPHS' member agencies.

Tickets are on sale now with special codes for each agency to directly benefit them.

Watch the video below to hear how proceeds from the BeerFest can make a substantial difference for local nonprofits.

Dozens of local nonprofits will benefit from Tallahassee BeerFest

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tallahassee BeerFest returns for its seventh annual event August 8-9 here at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

And more than just a day to share a drink, the event will directly benefit local nonprofits.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your neighborhood reporter in College Town.

Digging deep into what that benefit looks like for those local organizations.

Hundreds of beers will be on tap at the Tallahassee BeerFest, and all profits will benefit 40 local nonprofits through United Partners for Human Services.

"Agencies can earn money through volunteers, as well as a percentage of the ticket sales."

Agencies like Inclusion Cafe.

Founder Bill Shack says his organization's goal is to help people living with intellectual disabilities find their footing in industries like food service.

"People with intellectual disabilities will do an amazing job as an employee. They'll be very loyal employees. They'll show up everyday. Give them a task to do and they'll do them better than everyone else, and they'll do them the same way every single time. All they need is the opportunity."

Shack says Inclusion Cafe earned about $1,300 dollars from BeerFest in 2024 and made connections that led to outside fundraising.

He says it was a no brainer for him to sign up again this year.

"We do a training program every semester, every 16 weeks, and that $1,300 can really supplement at least half of our trainees during a course."

Tickets for BeerFest are on sale now online.

Each of the nonprofits registered have a special code you can use if you want your ticket money to go directly to a specific organization.

