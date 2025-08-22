Domi Station holds Innovation and Libations on Wednesday, with a new Fall cohort of entrepreneurs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Local entrepreneurs and mentors use Domi Station as a hub for innovation, with the introduction of a new Fall cohort.



Domi Station is the first coworking facility in town

This Fall's cohort is 100% minority women

Watch the video to learn more about how Domi Station supports local entrepreneurs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new group of entrepreneurs is testing out their business ideas over the next three months.

I'm Justin White, your College Town Neighborhood reporter.

The new cohort at Domi Station is showing how local innovation continues to grow.

"Entrepreneurship can be somewhat of a lonely road."

At Domi Station, staff make sure the road is not so lonely by connecting individuals with community leaders

And alumni returning to share their journeys with the new cohort, pass on knowledge, and help work through their business challenges.

I had the chance to talk to Kara Holbert, the Executive Director of Domi Station, about what Thursday night means and what Domi Station strives to do for the local community.

Kara Holbert said, "It is a small Business incubator for early-stage entrepreneurs, and we find it's important to connect our current cohort with our other supporters and past cohort members so that they can make meaningful connections. We provide as much support and connections for them so that they can be as successful as possible."

This Fall's cohort is made up entirely of minority women, a trend Domi Station says reflects the growing diversity of Tallahassee's entrepreneurs.

The next cohort will begin in January 2026

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.