DEVELOPING: Three FSU International Students' visas revoked, the university confirms Tuesday

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Florida State University confirmed Tuesday, April 15th, that three international students have had their visas revoked.

FSU says for privacy reasons, the university will not provide further information. While it is unclear why those student visas were revoked, the Associated Press reports that visas are being revoked for hundreds of students from private and public universities nationwide.

In earlier April, the AP reported the Trump Administration began using new tactics and vague justifications to push some students out of the country. The Department of Homeland Security took away their entry visas and ordered the students to leave the U.S. immediately.

Now, several students who've had their visas revoked in recent weeks have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration, arguing the government denied them due process when it suddenly took away their permission to be in the U.S.

In lawsuits against the Department of Homeland Security, students have argued the government lacked justification to cancel their visas or terminate their legal status.

