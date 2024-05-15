DEVELOPING NOW: FAMU staffing shakeup following controversial $237M donation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University's Vice President for Advancement is stepping down.

Shawnta Friday-Stroud's resignation came shortly before a special FAMU Board of Trustees meeting began to further address concerns regarding the $237 million gift.

The donation was earlier put on hold for the trustees to further evaluate the amount.

After a special called board of trustees meeting, FAMU President, Dr. Larry Robinson confirmed the donation is paused indefinitely.

WATCH DR. ROBINSON'S COMMENT DURING THE SPECIAL ZOOM MEETING BELOW:

Florida A&M University President addresses concerns over $237 million donation

The initial announcement of the donation was met with cheers but later with questions as details of the $237 million were limited after a non-disclosure agreement signed between FAMU and the donor.

