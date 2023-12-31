Despite record loss in Orange Bowl, FSU football had a season to remember

Florida State was beaten by a program-record 60 points by Georgia in the Orange Bowl Saturday.

Despite the big loss, the 2023 season will be remembered for plenty of great moments for the program.

Watch now to hear coach Mike Norvell reflect on the season postgame.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

To say FSU's final game of the season went poorly is an understatement.

The 'Noles lost 63-3 against Georgia, the biggest margin of defeat in program history.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your Collegetown neighborhood reporter in Miami at the Orange Bowl.

The loss may hurt now, but it'll be just the footnote in an unforgettable season.

The legacy of this team will live in Tallahassee legend forever.

"Even though tonight was a disappointing result, this is a special season that will be remembered in Florida State history, and it's because of the young men."

Coach Mike Norvell's face tells the whole story.

The Seminoles were far from their best on Saturday.

Far from the team that won its first 13 games and 17 straight since last season.

But it's those accomplishments that still make it one of the most remarkable.

Fans pregame called this year's team...

"Top five team ever at Florida State..."

....One of the best of all time.

Ryan Emmanuel, father of 'Noles player D'Mitri Emmanuel, says the 2023 team has made FSU fans the happiest they've been in a decade.

"We're very proud of this team and all the joy that they've brought to not just the city of Tallahassee but the fanbase worldwide."

For the fanbase, the players and coaches, the College Football Playoff snub will sting forever.

Norvell has no doubts about how FSU would have performed with a chance to win it all.

"I am fully confident in this team and what they did this year and what they could have achieved. That was not the path that was set out for us."

The sour taste of this Orange Bowl will linger until the Seminoles next game, opening the 2024 in Dublin, Ireland next August.

That's all for our coverage of the Orange Bowl.

From Miami, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

