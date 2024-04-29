Demonstration takes over stairs outside FSU's Westcott Building; what students on both sides are saying

Dozens of Florida State students gathered at the Westcott Building Monday to hold another demonstration in support of Palestine.

It's the third such demonstration since Thursday; all have stayed mostly peaceful while several campuses around the United States have seen violence erupt.

FULL STATEMENT FROM FSU SPOKESPERSON:

Shortly after 10 a.m. Monday morning, a dozen individuals assembled on the steps of the Westcott Building to express their opinions on world events and other matters.

No criminal activity or conduct has been observed, nor has the group disrupted any university operations including final examinations.

As we have stated many times before, Florida State University cherishes and upholds freedom of speech and all the other rights we enjoy in this country. However, the expression of these rights must comply with university regulations and the law. FSU places equal value on the right of the campus community to engage in learning and teaching without harassment or disruption.

FSU will continue to diligently enforce the university's content-neutral time, place, and manner restrictions. Violence of any kind, obstruction, disruption of exams and other university activities, destruction of property, intimidation, threats, and harassment will be addressed by law enforcement or campus conduct officials, as appropriate.

With important rights come substantial responsibilities, and it is imperative that members of our campus community understand free speech as well as its limits and the consequences for conduct that exceeds these boundaries.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students are still out in full voice in support of Palestine here at the Westcott Fountain on Florida State campus.

We've seen demonstrations across the country in recent days that have turned violent.

There's no sign of that here at FSU, and that's no accident.

I'm finding out how all sides are maintaining the peace.

This group marched from Landis Green to Westcott early Monday morning in a continuation of last week's demonstrations.

Aside from demands like where to stand and the use of tents on campus, police interaction with the crowd has been minimal and peaceful.

This is a far cry from some of the disturbing things seen at campuses around the country that have turned violent.

Tallahassee Students for a Democratic Society president Joelle Nunez says that's yet another reason to speak up.

"We're all fighting for the same thing, right? We're all facing varying levels of repression and we really need to stand with those that are facing increased levels of repression."

Even the presence of counter-demonstrators like freshman Katrina Veltman didn't result in any clashes Monday.

"I think it's important for someone to be out here from the Jewish community representing the Jewish voice and support for Israel that is prevalent on this campus."

I spoke with an FSUPD officer off-camera who says their main goal is to make sure all students stay safe.

I asked the university about it's approach to monitoring these protests.

Last week I told you about demands from Tally SDS for FSU, which included disclosing all financial ties to Israel and to divest.

Monday, students also demanded a meeting with university president Richard McCullough.

FSU has declined to comment on those demands.

Students I've spoken with say they won't stay quiet until their demands are met — even after the spring semester ends.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

