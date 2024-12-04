Community effort to save Railroad Square businesses needs your help getting off the ground

The "All Hands on Deck" initiative is holding its first meeting Thursday evening at 621 Gallery at Railroad Square Art District.

It needs creatives interested in content creation, social media and people with videography equipment to start.

Watch now to hear how this initiative can help one current business at Railroad Square.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With so much still uncertain about the future of Railroad Square Art District, its tenants are brewing an idea for revitalization.

But it needs your help.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Learning about a grassroots effort to preserve the artists and businesses of Railroad Square through whatever may come next.

I've been following the future of the district since the May 10 tornado.

In October, I told you that the Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency voted to explore purchasing land at Railroad Square from the Kaye family.

I asked Railroad Square management for an update Wednesday.

They say they don't have any new details on a potential deal at this time.

We likely won't know if any deal is on the table until the next CRA meeting on Jan. 16.

Regardless of any ownership changes, Railroad Square tenants are calling for "All Hands on Deck".

Why?

"Because it captures the spirit of the park. We are a place that uses all skillsets, all types of people, to come together in times of need."

621 Gallery president Josh Johnson says they're looking for neighbors with a creative mind and the willingness to help revitalize the square.

That includes lending equipment like cameras, tripods, lights, and microphones.

But it boils down to neighbors interested in videography, social media, and content creation.

621 Vice President Gabrielle Simpson says the goal is to start marketing businesses again.

"Any business within Railroad Square that is noticing a hit in their turnout and people coming in day to day, sales going down. We want you to come and join us."

Businesses like —

"Hi, thank you for calling Fat Cat Books how can I help you?"

Fat Cat Books is a nonprofit, with all proceeds going towards getting these kittens ready for adoption.

Ruth Castro says she still gets customers who didn't know the bookstore was open following the tornado.

She says the All Hands on Deck initiative is exactly what Fat Cat needs.

"So we really need help in terms of the community supporting us and supporting the kitties. If the community doesn't know about us through marketing, then how are we going to get help from everybody?"

If you are interested in helping with this. volunteer project through labor, support with equipment, the "All Hands on Deck" meeting will happen here at 621 Gallery on Thursday evening at 7.

At Railroad Square, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

