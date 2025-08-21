City and community leaders come out to show support at FAMU move-in

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Move-in week continues at FAMU. On Wednesday, community leaders like Mayor John Dailey, FAMU President Marva Johnson, and FAMU Legend Joe Bullard showed out to support students as they moved into the new residence hall, Venom Landing.



Hundreds of Students moved into the new Venom Landing residence halls.

Classes begin on Monday, August 25th.

Watch the video to see what the leaders in the community who showed up had to say.

FAMU President Marva Johnson J.D.'s statement on FAMU move-in:

Experiencing my first Move-In Week as president of Florida A&M University has been both exciting and inspiring. I had an amazing time welcoming our new and returning Rattlers to the Hill. I’m deeply grateful to the parents and families who have entrusted us with their loved one’s academic future. It’s an honor to begin this journey with them and ensure FAMU feels like home.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From the city's top leader to a radio legend, community leaders showed up to help students move in here at Florida A&M University.

I'm Justin White, your Collegetown neighborhood reporter, with how the city showed up for new and returning rattlers.

With hundreds of students moving into the brand new Venom Landing residence hall on Wednesday.

Community leaders, Mayor John Dailey, FAMU President Marva Johnson, and radio legend Joe Bullard all showed up to show their support for move-in.

I caught up with William Hudson Jr., FAMU Vice President of Student Affairs, who told me it's not just a community, it's a FAMUly

Hudson said, "We are a FAMUly and this community means a lot to us, but also to the Tallahassee and Leon County and the state of Florida, and the United States because we have such an impact nationally and internationally."

You could feel it meant a lot, as Mayor John Dailey and Joe Bullard joined me to talk about how much fun this move-in was.

Mayor Daily said, "It's a beautiful day in Tallahassee, we're out on FAMU campus, I got the legendary Joe Bullard, we're having a good time, it is fun watching the excitement of all the students, parents, the fraternities, sororities, service organizations helping out, it's a true sense of community.

That community was felt as the Mayor and Joe pulled Vice President and General Counsel, Avery McKnight, to join them as he was pushing bins to help students with move-in

"We are so grateful that we have all the students and parents here, and it's just a wonderful feeling."

"Where them fangs at," says FAMU Radio Legend, Joe Bullard.

Move-in will continue for the rest of the week.

Classes begin on Monday, Aug. 25th

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.