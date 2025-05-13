Campus visits, final interviews for FAMU presidential finalists begin

Florida A&M will host all four of its presidential finalists this week for final interviews and meet-and-greets with the community.

This comes as the National Alumni Association makes an official endorsement for one candidate, COO Dr. Donald Palm.

Watch now to hear feedback about candidate Rondall Allen from students and alumni.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This week, Florida A&M will host all four of its presidential finalists.

Monday, Rondall Allen kicked off the week with his final interview and a meet-and-greet.

"This university has molded me, shaped me. My values start from right here. It would be a privilege for me to come back and give to this institute that has given so much to me."

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Speaking with Rattlers to hear what they thought of Allen on Monday, and what their number one priority is from all candidates this week.

Allen fielded questions from faculty, staff, students and alumni across several meet-and-greets Monday.

Even as the campus quiets down during the summer semester — dozens of students were present in person or online.

Some asked how Allen would secure funding for degree programs and how he plans to keep FAMU climbing up in school rankings.

"It shows that we care, not that we just show up to sit in the classroom and get our degrees. But we care about how this university will carry on."

Hannah Kirby is a rising senior.

She says Allen felt refreshingly real and personable — exactly what she wants in the next president.

"What I'm hoping to see is the true them. I don't want it to be hidden behind a title or the status, but more so, how can you help us?"

In the evening session, the alumni asked Allen about keeping athletics competitive and fostering student success.

"What are they going to do for student retention? What are they going to do for transfer students? What are they going to do with our community partnerships?

Jeremiah Carter serves the National Alumni Association at the state and national level.

He says he was impressed with Allen, but he's taking note of every promise being made during the meet-and-greets this week.

"And if you are afforded the opportunity to become president, we will hold you accountable to some of the things that you say."

The choice from the alumni network is clear.

The National Alumni Association has officially endorsed COO Dr. Donald Palm for president.

In an open letter, NAA president Curtis Johnson says 81% the alumni body voted for Palm in a survey.

The next candidate to visit campus will be Gerald Hector on Tuesday.

We will hear from Marva Johnson on Wednesday - and from FAMU COO Dr. Donald Palm on Thursday.

At FAMU, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.