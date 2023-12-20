Businesses near Railroad Ave. concerned about construction affecting holiday shopping season

For the next few weeks, the railroad tracks on Railroad Avenue are closed to traffic. Here's a look at the detour routes around the construction.

Businesses in Railroad Square are worried the confusion might be a barrier for customers during peak shopping season.

Watch now to hear from two businesses who shared their thoughts on the construction timeline.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With less than a week until Christmas shopping should be hitting its peak.

"Have a good one, I appreciate it!"

But along Railroad Avenue, road work is hurting sales.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Collegetown neighborhood finding out how local business owners have dealt with the confusing timeline of construction.

Railroad Avenue is being upgraded in walkability and design.

The first step in the process: 45 days of no through traffic at the railroad tracks.

For small businesses like the ones at Railroad Square the timing is odd.

"They're concerned for 2024 if this Christmas season doesn't pan out the way that they want it to." Jackie Skelding owns Rare Bird Interiors and Curio. She says the stop-start of construction confuses everyone and affects sales.

When December sales are low, it's sets you back for all of next year.

"Because if this is their time where they're counting on their budget for the next fiscal year, then things are going to fall short."

At Halisi Africa, a boutique and restaurant, "Karibu, hey, welcome to Halisi," Bryant Shaw says his concern is how the 45-day closure will affect everyone who comes back after the holidays.

"I'm more nervous about when things come back in January and the regular flow is back in season, how things will be then. Will people be willing to go around for the detour?"

On the city's website about the project, it says every effort will be made to maintain access to all properties during construction.

Shaw doesn't think the detour is a huge issue, but Skelding says several customers have already told her the opposite.

It's made her think, why even start before Christmas at all?

"Why not postpone seven or eight more days just to make a big difference for the businesses and community that this work is supposed to be - in the long term - helping?"

The city has outlined those detours around the project.

I'll include a link to that map with this story at wtxl.tv.

In Collegetown, I'm Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

