Burt Reynolds Complex demolished at Florida State University, site to become a parking lot

The complex opened in 1987 for FSU football players.

This was the only athlete dorm until 1995.

The Burt Reynolds Complex has been a landmark on Florida State University's campus for decades,

but now the building is coming down, and what’s next is a simple parking lot.

Students, alumni, and parents are sharing their memories and thoughts on the change.

Earlier this week, crews began the demolition of the Burt Reynolds complex, named after the FSU Football player and award-winning actor.

A parking lot is soon to take its place.

However, some students think there are better alternatives

FSU student Jake Serwe said, "Build more housing, preferably campus housing, but any housing would be nice...There are always complaints about parking, but I think there are probably better things they could do with it, especially given the housing costs in the area. I think if they could provide more housing supply, I think that would be a better direction for them to go."

For many alumni and visitors, the Burt Reynolds Complex holds a special place in FSU history.

Built in the 1980s as the first dorm dedicated to football players, it represented Seminole pride and tradition

Craig Gilman, FSU grad and parent, said, "I was in school here in the eighties, and when Burt Reynolds Hall was built, it was the first football dorm, and I remember coming up and down Hayden road seeing the football players and thinking Wow, that's really cool, they have a great place."

While the dorm's legacy is remembered, the building's long vacancy meant the time for demolition had come

Gilman added, "Ya know, we have history with Burt Reynolds here at FSU. It was really cool that the dorm was named for him...Kind of sad to see it being demolished now, but it probably was time, given that it was no longer being used."

As the walls come down, the site will soon be transformed into a parking lot.

A small but practical change for the campus.

