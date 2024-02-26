Blueprint to consider $15 million FAMU request for to complete Bragg Memorial Stadium renovations

Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency is set to consider a request from FAMU for and extra $15 million to complete renovations to Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Costs for improvements to the stadium have gone over the $18 million budget set in 2020.

The extra funding would go towards completing "phase three": new bathrooms, concessions, lighting and an elevator project.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Stadium renovations don't come cheap.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the College Town neighborhood.

Despite spending 18 million dollars on renovations since 2020, Florida A&M says Bragg Memorial Stadium needs more work done.

It's asking the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency for 15 million more, but Blueprint will have to approve it first.

Here's why.

In 2020, the Bragg Memorial Stadium Renaissance Project began with 10 million dollars from Blueprint and 8 million from FAMU.

Phases one and two — the new bleachers — are done.

Phase three — which includes new bathrooms, concession stands, lighting and an elevator project — has not started.

FAMU says that's because construction costs got too expensive.

Last year, FAMU asked Blueprint for an extra 15 million dollars to complete the improvements.

But in documents included in Blueprint's upcoming meeting agenda, says there's no money to give.

Blueprint has 30 ongoing projects around the Capital City.

It says if 15 million is re-directed to Bragg, there wouldn't be enough money to finish the existing work.

In a letter to Blueprint, FAMU president Dr. Larry Robinson said maintaining Bragg is important for it's contribution to the culture of the "Southside" and its economic impacts in Leon County.

The Blueprint board of directors will meet Thursday to discuss whether to move forward with FAMU's request.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

