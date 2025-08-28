Big week for Florida A&M Marching 100 with U.S. Open performance and Orange Blossom Classic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FAMU's Marching 100 was thrilled to be able to perform in honor of alum Althea Gibson at the U.S. Open's HBCU Live event, marking 75 years since she broke the color barrier in tennis.



This weekend's Performance will mark the third in ten days

The Marching 100's next performance will be in Miami at the Orange Blossom Classic

Watch the video to see what the moment meant to the Marching 100

The marching 100 has a special fundraising campaign, "Boots On The Ground," to help raise money for scholarships for students throughout the season by selling fans.

The Goal is to sell 10,000 fans for fans to show their support during the season.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The marching 100 at Florida A&M University has had a busy start to the year.

I'm Justin White, your College Town Neighborhood reporter.

The "Marching 100" performed on Tuesday at the HBCU Live event during the US Open, celebrating the culture, legacy, and pride of Historically Black Colleges and Universities

The HBCU Live event returned for a fifth year at the US Open.

This year's event coincided with the 75th anniversary of the breaking of the color barrier in tennis, which occurred in 1950.

I spoke with Dr. Shelby Chipman, Director of Bands and Professor of Music at Florida A&M University, about what it meant to participate in this event.

SOT//

And this week is far from over for the "Marching 100"; they will be heading down to the Orange Blossom Classic.

Where the Rattlers Football team will be taking on Howard in Miami, gearing up for another spectacular Performance

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.