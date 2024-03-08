Another push to bring Amtrak to Tallahassee, why one Leon Co. Commissioner looks to community for support

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has a new route under review that could bring back Amtrak through Tallahassee.

In a multi-step process to make this happen, the first step is the convince the FRA to include this route in their final report to Congress, says Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor.

Watch the video to find out why he's asking the community for help and why your comment could make a difference.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Signaling why neighbors want Amtrak back in Tallahassee could help our city get one step closer in restoring passenger rail. Looking into the latest efforts get this mission back on track, and why your input could make a difference.

Restored passenger rail could boost connections inside and outside of Tallahassee. An Amtrak route under review by the Federal Railroad Administration could help neighbors like Randie Denker.

"Get on a train and not have to worry about traffic and driving," said Denker. She has family in South Florida.

"You make that 7 or 8 hour drive, by the time you get there, you're exhausted," said Denker.

The proposed route would eliminate drive.

It goes from Dallas/Forth Worth to Miami with stops in Pensacola, Tallahassee, and Jacksonville.

However, we do have a long way to go to see this route become a reality.

That's what Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor tells me.

"We don't have any money for this yet, so we need to figure out where we might get the money," said Minor. "We also need to persuade the Governor and the legislature that this is something we need to have in North Florida."

So Commissioner Minor is hoping neighbors will rally behind the first, immediate step in this process, to hopefully see change.

That's by emailing the FRA, explaining why you want to see Amtrak in Tallahassee.

"We think that by having hundreds of people indicate that this something they want for Tallahassee, the federal government will listen, and make sure it gets included in the final report to congress," said Minor.

The Commissioner said the FRA is listening to the public input.

Hurricane Katrina halted Amtrak in Tallahassee in 2005.

Since then, many advocates, including Commissioner Minor, in our community have been working to bring it back.

It's a route that excites many of my neighbors. Including Felicia Rodriguez.

"It would also open up for jobs and for businesses to improve Tallahassee," said Rodriguez.

And most importantly, Rodriguez said it will strengthen connections for families who live far and wide.

If want to show your support for this new route, you can contact the Federal Railroad Administration. You have until Friday March 8th at 11:59pm to do that.

Send an email to the Federal Railroad Administration: ContactUs@FRALongDistanceRailStudy.org.