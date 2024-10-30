"A lot of students on campus forget is how powerful their voices are."

FSU students met with university officials after racist social media comments from a fellow student.

The event was organized by the student chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A face to face conversation to address the safety of minority students.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

I'm speaking with Florida State students after their concerns of hate speech were heard by university administration Tuesday.

I was asked not to record any video inside the meeting but I sat and listened among dozens of students.

Several FSU officials from campus police, university communications and student affairs gathered to hear from them.

This after an FSU student was accused of making a racially insensitive post about Black students on Snapchat last week.

Students I spoke with left feeling optimistic about the future.

"With this being planned last minute because it just happened, I don't think this could have gone any better."

"That's what I really appreciate about this event, having those individuals here to listen to us and then go and advocate for us in rooms that we are not able to be present in."

Students shared personal experiences of being called slurs — online and in person — or being targeted by fellow students.

"As we saw from administration's faces during a lot of the statements, they were really surprised to hear about the racism and discrimination that our students have experienced on campus."

FSU officials were transparent with their process.

While he couldn't give too many details, FSUPD interim chief Justin Malloy says the campus police department is working on several cases of hateful behavior.

He told me there was also one "forthcoming arrest".

Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Amy Hecht explained that the student code of conduct is there to deal with any cases that aren't criminal and therefore not an FSUPD case.

A breath of fresh air for students.

"We're thinking that there should just be a simple ratification to the student code of conduct, but without this forum we wouldn't understand that there isn't simple steps as to that."

Students I spoke with left feeling confident that collective action is the way to go to see the change they want.

"There is strength in numbers with anything, but especially the student body."

"Our words are actually important to them, and that's something that a lot of students on campus forget is how powerful their voices are."

The NAACP student chapter says they have a meeting with FSU President Richard McCullough on Thursday to discuss how these thoughts and concerns can be turned into action and change.

In College Town, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

