Captured: Tallahassee shooting and axe attack suspect arrested in Panama City Beach

Tallahassee, Fla. (WTXL) - The man suspected in two separate violent attacks in Northwest Tallahassee was captured in Panama City Beach, FL.

August 19, 39 year-old Cory Tanner was taken into custody, with assistance from the United States Marshal Service, for his involvement in two separate violent attacks that occurred just after 4 p.m. on Aug. 17.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Aug. 17 Tanner got in an argument with another man in the wooded area along Fred George Road. TPD says Tanner struck the man with an axe. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officers were dispatched to a second call regarding a shooting. Less than an hour after the initial incident, Tanner engaged in a second argument with a man in the same wooded area. TPD says Tanner retrieved a gun and shot the victim, striking him in the face. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Tanner fled the scene on foot.

The search for Tanner sparked people living in the Northwest Tallahassee community to be on high alert.

Detectives with Tallahassee Police Department’s (TPD) Violent Crimes Unit were able to quickly determine Tanner as the suspect in both incidents and develop probable cause for his arrest. TPD deployed multiple available resources to find Tanner. He was later located in Bay County with assistance from the United States Marshal Service and taken into custody without further incident.

Cory Tanner is charged with homicide, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

