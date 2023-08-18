ON ALERT: Tallahassee neighbors worry about their own safety as police search for shooting suspect

As of Friday evening, Tallahassee Police have not announced an arrest following a deadly shooting.

That shooting happened late Thursday afternoon.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Police confirmed Friday one person is dead following a shooting that happened Thursday here in Northwest Tallahassee.

According to TPD, two people were attacked on the corner of Old Bainbridge and Fred George Roads. The attacker used an axe the first time and shot someone else with a gun.

Neighbors in the area are on alert. Some people were too afraid to even open the door.

"Some of that degree, that's absolutely terrifying," said Dana Frye, who lives close by.

That is how Dana Frye said she felt when she heard about the axe attack and shooting Thursday that left one person dead.

The two violent crimes happening less than three-quarters-of-a-mile from her home of more than 20 years.

"We heard the sirens and didn't know what was going on," Frye said. "We heard at least ten go off. We saw helicopters go off."

Tallahassee Police said they first responded to an axe attack off of Fred George Road near Old Bainbridge at 4:15 in the afternoon. Just over an hour later, police said someone was shot and died from their injuries Friday.

Located next to Springwood Elementary, Frye said this is not normal for her neighborhood.

"All of my kids went to Springwood. My grandchildren go to Springwood. It's safe," Frye said. "It's a safe neighborhood until we had last night, which is just way too close to home."

Friday, ABC 27's Kendall Brandt walked around Settler's Spring and knocked on about 20 doors. One woman told her she had looked to see who was knocking three times before answering because she was just so shaken up.

The owner of an area Italian restaurant also told Kendall off camera the incident scared her and her employees.

Frye said she feels the same way.

"It leaves many of us wondering, 'yes, there is crime and it has increased,'" Frye said. "This wasnt just crime. It wasn't a robbery or a purse snatching. This was something far beyond that."

ABC 27's Kendall Brandt reached out to TPD to get more information on the incident and the suspect.

As of Friday afternoon, they had not released a description.

With this hitting so close to home, Frye said something needs to change.

"We have to come together as a community to figure out how we can stop the rise in violence."

As of August 14th, TPD confirmed they've worked at least 12 homicides so far this year.

Ten of those involved a gun.

There have been at least 32 shootings where someone was hurt in the city so far this year.

