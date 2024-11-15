Wawa celebrates grand opening in Bainbridge

Wawa opened its first store in Georgia with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Bainbridge.

The event featured free coffee, a parade, and a hoagie-building contest.

Over 200 customers attended the grand opening, entertained by local cheerleaders and the Bainbridge High School band.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Wawa celebrated its debut in Georgia with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Bainbridge featuring free coffee, a parade, and a hoagie-building contest. Residents and officials expressed excitement for the new 24-hour store.

Nancy Dulaney, Director of Operation,

"As a brand, we like to make sure we fill lives every single day, and we want to make sure we come into areas that are going to welcome us. First of all, Bainbridge welcomes us with open arms and we know that we can have an impact throughout the community."

The grand opening drew over 200 customers, and local cheerleaders, along with the Bainbridge High School band, provided entertainment.

WAWA GRAND OPENING IN BAINBRIDGE

Located at 1401 Tallahassee Highway, the new store is expected to be a major convenience for the community, offering gas and a wide selection of food and beverages, including Wawa’s signature hoagies.

The company says they plan to build sites in Georgia and currently has sites under contract in: Brunswick, Jesup, Hinesville, Pooler, Waycross, Tifton, Valdosta, and Albany.

Over the next 5-8 years, Wawa plans to build and open 26+ stores in Georgia, opening 3 to 4 stores per year.

Click here for original story

