Wawa to open a store in Bainbridge, making it the first store in Georgia

Wawa announces the grand opening date and location of its first store in Georgia.

Wawa plans to open over 26 stores in Georgia over the next 5-8 years, creating more than 900 jobs.

Each store will require a $7.5 million investment and employ an average of 35 associates.

Wawa announced the grand opening date and location of its first store in the state of Georgia. The new and first location will be in Bainbridge.

The historic event will include special festivities, ribbon cutting ceremonies, announcements of community partnerships and support for local organizations, and a celebration of everyday heroes with Wawa's signature "Hoagies for Heroes" initiative.

WHEN AND WHERE



1401 Tallahassee Hwy, Bainbridge, GA 3981

November 14, 2024

Doors Open: 8 a.m.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 9 a.m.

According to the company, the plan is to build a pipeline of sites in Georgia and currently has sites under contract in: Brunswick, Jesup, Hinesville, Pooler, Waycross, Bainbridge, Tifton, Valdosta, and Albany.

Over the next 5-8 years, Wawa plans to build and open 26+ stores in Georgia, opening 3 to 4 stores per year.

To build each store, Wawa will invest approximately $7.5 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners.

Each store will employ an average of 35 associates, with Wawa expecting to create more than 900 long-term new jobs as a result of expansion in Georgia.

Wawa's expansion plans will create thousands of new jobs and career opportunities for those interested.

Click here for career opportunities with Wawa.

