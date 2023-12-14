Police make arrest in the murder of a Bainbridge man; here's what we know about the case

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man for the murder of a 19-year-old man in Bainbridge.

Camren Walker was found dead along Monroe Street in Bainbridge in October.

Watch the video above to see our original report on Walker's death.

GBI NEWS RELEASE:

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, the GBI and Bainbridge Public Safety Officers arrested Ebony Desean Brooks, 18 years old, who has been charged with the murder of Camren Walker, the victim in this case. Agents and Bainbridge Officers contacted Brooks at his residence on MLK, Jr. Drive in Bainbridge shortly before noon. He was arrested later that day after he was interviewed regarding this case by agents and officers.

Brooks has been charged with Malice Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. He was booked into the Decatur County Jail on those charges. This case is still active and ongoing. Agents and Bainbridge Officers are continuing to follow up on additional information learned throughout the investigation. When complete, the case file will be provided to District Attorney Joe Mulholland for prosecution in the South Georgia Judicial Circuit.