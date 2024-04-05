Local elections headed to Decatur County; here's what you need to know

County sheriffs are not only responsible for law enforcement but they also manage the county prison, have civil duties, and assist in emergency situations.

Civicinfluencers.org reports that local votes actually go a lot further compared to national elections because of the low voter turnout.

Watch the story to hear from both Decatur County sheriff candidates.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Talking about something that is often ignored: local elections. I'm investigating how local elections work and hearing from both candidates running for Decatur County Sheriff.

Wiley Griffin has held the title of Decatur County Sheriff for the past 25 years.

"This sheriff's office is sort of part of my life. We've built a very professional sheriff's office over the last 25 years,” said Griffin.

On May 21 neighbors are asked to decide whose name belongs on the ballot during the general primary elections.

John Kirkus is challenging Griffin this year.

Kirkus is often perceived as a newcomer however he's no stranger to Decatur County.

"We got here in 2001 and we've been here ever since,” Kirkus.

I asked Kikus to share his thoughts on community policing.

"Get out there and when you see people give them a card.. Hey if you see something and it's something we need to know please let us know,” said Kirkus.

Griffin claims under his leadership the department has quote pretty much invented community policing' but he focused of strengthening other areas like -

"Better technology. Technology changes every day. If someone gets kidnapped or assaulted we don't have to have the tag number anymore,“ said Griffin. “A lot of times it's hard to get the tag number but a flock camera will identify that car.”

Neighbors should keep in mind that May 21 marks the primary election where voters will simply decide who's name should be on the general election ballot.

The two will not officially face off until the general elections set for November 5.

While speaking to Kikus he made sure to bring up quality training and officer safety.

"Deputies here need to be trained extensively. The goal is for everyone that goes out .. Even when I was a trooper when I went out I hoped I'd come home,” said Kirkus.

Because Griffin is already in the Decatur County sheriff seat, rather than discuss potential initiatives he talked about how far the community has come after decades in the position.

Noting community programs like--

"Champs program is a program that this county and four other programs started with. Teaching the bad things about drugs and tobacco to every 5th grader in the Decatur county school system,” said Griffin.

Neighbors have until April 22 to register to vote in general primary elections.

Early voting begins April 29th.

Questions about voting in Decatur County visit here.

