Decatur County Fire to offer tuition free EMT training; how you can sign up

It's a tuition free EMT training course.

The program begins January 14 but due to limited class sized the fire department encourages those interested to sign up now.

Watch the story to understand why the fire department is calling this a giveback to the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's an opportunity to help keep neighbors safe in the event of an emergency.

“A chance for somebody that says I want to do something for my family.. I want to serve my community,” said Tyler Dalton, lead EMT instructor

Tracking the need for EMTs in the community and how leaders here are working to get more people trained.

Tyler Dalton works as an engineer for the Decatur County Fire & Rescue but on a bi-annual basis he's better known as —

"A lead EMT instructor,” according to Dalton.

Dalton is a part of the county fire department's EMT training program.

It's a program that's filling an ongoing need according to the Georgia EMT Association which reports there's a statewide EMT shortage.

"We as a county are short staffed right now,” said Jaimie Earp, assistant fire chief and EMT program director.

The program is paid for through grant assistance and county assistance.

Earp said the tuition free program is offered by the department as a give back to the community.

"Give them a level of training that allows them to protect and serve.. I think you're doing them a service,” said Earp.

Participants are required to pay for their own books, drug and background test fees.

Those interested must be 18-years-old, have a GED or high school diploma, pass a drug test and background check.

Dalton says those in search of a career change tend to sign up.

"We've had people come through and say.. I'm doing this class because of my kids. I wanted to show my kids there's another option out there,” said Dalton.

Anyone interested in the course is asked to reach out to the Decatur county Fire & Rescue department for more information. You can fill out their survey here.

