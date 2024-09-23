Cairo community steps up to support cancer survivor; see how they're helping

The ever growing motocross community in Cairo is stepping up to support a friend by raising money for travel expenses to receive chemo treatments.

Georgia's "hospitality city" is on a mission to support a member of their community.

Watch the story to see how motorcycles are being used to make a difference in the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A community is coming together to help one of their own.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was back in the Cairo neighborhood with a look at how neighbors are uniting to help one man on his cancer journey.

"It's an amazing thing when people can come together as a community to support somebody,” said Raymond Woods, owner of Georgia Practice Facility.

Raymond Woods is a Michigan native who brought his motocross training business, Georgia Practice Facility to Cairo, Georgia 24 years ago.

"I'm not from this area. So I've learned over the years that being down south means a whole lot more,” according to Woods.

Woods said the Cairo community has shown him what it means to really show up for one another.

So he decided to help after learning that a friend and motocross rider was diagnosed with cancer.

"We're trying to help him and his family get through a very tough time,” said Woods.

GPF has held two community fundraisers to raise money for John Henry Mitchell who now has to travel to Texas monthly to receive cancer treatments.

The community made it their mission to help reduce the cost of Mitchell's travel.

How?

By auctioning off signed jerseys, offering ride time on the track, and hosting a cookout.

"I just can't thank them all enough. I give credit to God, he's blessed me so much,” said cancer survivor, John Henry Mitchell.

. Friends of Mitchell like Greta Harrison say she reached out to local businesses to get supplies for fundraising events in the past and each time the community has shown support.

"Friends, family, businesses.. Anybody I've ever asked. Nobody's ever turned me down and I've asked a lot. We've done a lot of [benefits],” said Harrison.

Mitchell said he's just glad to call Cairo home while pushing through his journey to recovery.

"We get so many people from other areas that say this doesn't happen back home.. But it does here [locally]. I think we live in a unique area,” according to Mitchell.

GPF raised roughly $13,000 during their most recent benefit. Interested in donating to the GPF scholarship program? Find details here.

