Word of the South Festival Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Making Lasting Impact on Tallahassee

The Word of the South festival celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2024

The festival brings people from all walks of life together

Watch the video above to hear from neighbors and the director about the lasting impacts of the Word the South festival.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It's called the Word of the South festival… 2024 marks their 10th anniversary …

But it also leaves an impression on Tallahassee and neighbors leaving here…

"It's extremely impactful… everybody from all races and ethnicities and all walks of life coming together and having one common ground…"

That's Rodney Gallon… he's a Tallahassee native, who happened to be out and come across the Word of the South festival…

A festival that showcases art, music, and literature…

"This City has a lot of rich tradition, and a lot of talent here."

The lasting impact of the festival not only benefits neighbors intellectually but also financially…

I spoke with the director of The Word of South Festival, Sarah Marchessault, and she tells how…

"Word of South is a year-round organization… we do have an economic impact report that's put together every year. Last year our economic impact was between half a million and 600 thousand dollars…"

As for neighbors like Gallon… he tells me what he hopes other neighbors gain from the festival and in the future…

"I hope they get some inspiration and some motivation…"