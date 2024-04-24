Water bills expected to spike in Wakulla County, residents concerned about future costs

Water bills are increasing for Sopchoppy Utility customers. The Sopchoppy City council adopted two ordinances related to the water system. It's part of a $50 million dollar master plan to repair or replace components of the water system.

City Attorney Daniel Cox responded to a number of questions outlining the reason for the pending price hike which is expected to go into effect October 1, 2024.

Q: What did the water bill increase to and who will this be for?

A: The City Council adopted to Ordinances related to the Water System. One increases the rates for current and future users of the system. These are the monthly charges with a base rate and an additional per thousand gallons of usage above 3000 gallons. The other implements a capacity charge which is charged to anyone wishing to connect a new meter to the City’s system.

Q: Why did the bill increase?

A: The City provides water service to a significant amount of unincorporated Wakulla County. Much of that system is approaching or has exceeded its useful life. The City has developed a Master Plan to repair or replace these components and to increase production and storage capacity. The Capacity Charge fees collected will be restricted to financing these repairs or replacements. The Master Plan contemplates nearly $50 million in costs for these actions.

Just like everyone else, the City is experiencing inflationary pressures on its operating supplies and labor. The Usage Fees are calculated to cover these operating costs.

Q: When will citizens be charged the new price?

A: The Capacity Charge is implemented as of adoption. The Usage Fee increase will coincide with the City’s new fiscal year commencing October 1, 2024.

Q: Is there anything else people should be aware of regarding this change?

A: The Capacity Charge is only applicable to new connections. Current and future users of the system will pay the Usage Fee.

Q: How much of an increase will it be to run a new water line?

A: Depends again. What length of line? What size line? Is it a component of the Master Plan. Too many variables to say for sure.

Q: How much of an increase will homeowners see in their water bill?

A: It’s impossible to say because everyone’s usage is different. For someone who is in the City limits and uses less than 3000 gallons it’s about 10.00 per month for outside the City limits and same usage the increase will be about $5.00 per month.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Water bills are going up for some neighbors in Wakulla County.

I’m Kenzie Krueger in Sopchoppy and I found out what it now will take to keep the water running.

"We don't know why there was a big jump."

Steve Byrd has owned a construction business in Wakulla County for over 25 years.

He says he noticed the price he's paying for water has gone up.

Specifically, those who are setting up new water connections, like Bryd who just built several new homes in the county.

“I have six water tabs, six different bills with Sopchoppy Water and I got no notices.”

Byrd isn't the only one that noticed an increase, that will trickle down to Sopchoppy water customers.

The reason is because of a study done that helped them decide the updated costs to set up a new water system.

Earlier this month, The City Council adopted two ordinances related to the Water System.

It's part of a $50 million dollar master plan to repair or replace components of the water system.

According to city attorney, Daniel Cox

One increases the rates for current and future users of the system.

The other implements a capacity charge which is charged to anyone wishing to connect a new meter to the City's system.

Cox added the rising costs of supplies and labor as well as usage fees are factored into the operating costs.

While it's impossible to see how much an individual household will see in an increase, Bonnie Icaro a homeowner who also gets water from Sopchoppy says she's curious what future bills will look like.

"We haven't gotten anything from Sopchoppy about it so it'll be interesting to see what they come out with and how much they're going to how much they're going to raise it."

While people like Byrd and Icaro say they weren't aware of the change, Cox says there was a notice sent out to Sopchoppy water customers alerting them of the change.

He also explained that the city is experiencing inflation like everyone else and usage fees are calculated to cover operating costs.

Byrd says these costs will make it harder for people purchasing the homes.

"It will eventually pass onto the homeowners, but for a while the builders are going to have to eat this cost increase."

The price change is expected to go into effect October 1st.

If you or someone else is having trouble paying utility bills, you could qualify for this resource from Florida Commerce.


