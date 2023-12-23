WATCH: Local children adopted during NWF Health Network's Christmas Adoption Ceremony.

NWF Health Network hosted their seventh annual Christmas Adoption Ceremony.

This year four children from local counties were adopted.

Watch the video to learn more about one local family's emotional adoption process.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The gift of family.

In downtown Tallahassee, the Northwest Florida Health Network celebrated seven years of hosting their Christmas adoption ceremony.

Ensuring a holiday season these four families won't forget anytime soon.

Meet the Allen family.

Michael Allen met his son Jude on an assignment as a registered nurse.

We asked how the process has been leading up to Jude’s adoption.

“He ended up meeting a lot of people in our lives and they would say he sure is lucky to have you come into his life. We were lucky once he came into our lives.”

NWF Health Newtork says it is the only organization in the nation to conduct annual Christmas adoptions.

