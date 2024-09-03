Wakulla County Commissioner Mike Kemp arrested; County offers "no comment"

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office says that Wakulla County Commissioner Mike Kemp was arrested in August and has since been released.

Kemp was booked into the Wakulla County Jail August 30. Kemp is accused of violating Florida Statute 817.568 (5A) which is using personal information via public record to harass. He’s also accused of violating Florida Statute 914.22 (1) tampering with a witness.

WCSO said Kemp was arrested with two other people. According to the sheriff's office Kemp and the others arrested had mistaken the victim for someone else who was making comments online against him.

WCSO said Kemp provided a printout with the name, date of birth, address, voter ID number and party affiliation of the victim to a woman who shared this information online.

Tuesday, ABC 27's Kenzie Krueger contacted Wakulla County's Public Information and asked the following:



What is the protocol when someone in this role has been arrested?

Is there a suspension?

Could he (Kemp) be forced out of his seat early?

The Wakulla County PIO responded to Krueger's email with, "No comment."

Kemp's time serving as a commissioner is winding down. Valerie Russel was elected to replace him the the District 3 seat. We reached out to Kemp on Friday about the arrest, and he did not return our calls.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.