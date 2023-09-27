VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: How you can help kids in Bainbridge and Decatur County with sports

The recreation authority plans to open a in-door recreation facility in December.

Volunteers are expected to pass a background check.

Volunteers are needed for seasonal sport activities for the youth.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT :

Something as simple as catching a ball is offering neighborhood kids an outlet.

I spoke to a current coach who explains how he's empowering youth.

"Bainbridge is a small town so it's easy to get in trouble but once the youth are out here doing [participating] in sports with a grown up that can lead you in the right direction” said one of Bainbridge Decatur County Recreation Authority coaches, Willie Scott.

The recreation authority is currently searching for volunteers to assist with programs ranging from soccer, baseball, cheerleading and more.

Scott has been coaching football and basketball for the past year. He says he enjoys offering families opportunities to connect.

"I'm from Bainbridge so we didn't have this growing up. It's a lot of coaching and families, a lot of people coming in bonding with their kids.” said Scott.

The recreation center plans to expand to a new indoor recreation facility on 1400 Cox Avenue in December to offer additional services.

"So this building will allow us to offer indoor youth and adult basketball…Whereas now we have to borrow gyms from the elementary school to hold our programs,” according to Joel Holmes, executive director of Bainbridge Decatur County Recreation Authority.

Holmes said the need for the expansion comes as the city of Bainbridge continues to grow.

"It's long overdue that Bainbridge Decatur County has continued to grow in population so with that we need more recreation activities to help make this city and county an attractive place to live, work and play,” said Homes.

Scott said he plans to bond with players beyond the program.

“Leading you in the right way from high school to college," said Scott.

Once this building behind me opens later this year the recreation center plans to offer physical active and enrichment programs to local seniors.

