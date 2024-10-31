Wildcats and Vikings compete in annual blood drive during Winnersville Week

Wildcats and Vikings are engaged in a blood drive competition during Winnersville Week.

Blood donations have fallen by 25%, prompting the schools to take action.

Event organizers have raised $5K through a golf tournament to support student-athletes.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Wildcats and Vikings have got their heads in the game… When it comes to giving blood, of course. I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter here in Valdosta, and I am seeing how two high school teams are giving back during the Winners Classic.

It’s Winnersville Week in Valdosta, which means the Lowndes Vikings and Valdosta Wildcats are going head-to-head. Students like Zamiriah Copper tell me they can't wait for the Wildcats to get their three-peat.

"I'm ready and prepared to cheer for my team."

However, it's not the football field where they're giving it their all; it's back to our community. With blood donations across the board at a 25% drop, Lowndes and Valdosta are going pound to pound in their annual blood drive competition. It's not just students either; Charles White and Taylor Biddle, event organizers for both school systems, tell me that they're also finding other ways to help this week, like hosting a golf tournament at the Kinderlou Golf Course to raise money for student-athletes. Efforts so far have garnered $5K.

"It's our 16th year with this event. It's a series that's gone back and forth several times, and the match lounges on top eight to seven currently, but the Cats are going to try to take that away today. We're not going to let them have it."

Both schools are also channeling their competitive spirits to help the Azalea City in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Lowndes High senior Paris Jackson tells me on top of blood donations and fundraisers, both schools are collecting food items and bedding for students in need.

"I participated in the food drive and I was sent to do we have like a jacket coat drive that we're doing and then there's also a bed drive like where you give comforts to people… they had pillows and everything, like, they look really nice."

The Winnersville game will be taking place this Friday, November 1. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas reporting for ABC27.

