Wild Adventures teaches kids to be “Water Safety Heroes” for summer safety

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's called the J.A.W.S. program—Junior Awareness of Water Safety. And no, it's not about sharks.

This free, 30-minute class at Splash Island Waterpark is giving kids critical tools to enjoy the water responsibly.

Aquatic Operations Director Jasmin Hammond tells me they learn how to scan their surroundings, identify exits, check weather conditions, and—most importantly—always swim with a supervising adult.

"The things that they'll be learning is first off environmental safety, kind of getting a checkpoint of the water that they're in… making sure that adult knows that they do plan on getting in the water so they have someone supervising them."

And the stakes are high.

Tessa Clemens, a health scientist in the CDC's Division of Injury Prevention reports that nearly 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths in the U.S. every year—many of them children under five.

For every child who dies, five more are hospitalized for non-fatal injuries.

"Many public pools closed during the COVID-19 pandemic… swim lessons and safe swim areas remained difficult to come by."

But classes like these help bridge the gap.

"Making sure your day is going to be sunny… making sure that you know your access points to the pool… everybody's accounted for."

At the end of the course, each child earns a certificate and the title of "Water Safety Hero."

And with safety in their swim bag, they're ready to make a splash.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

