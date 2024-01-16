WHAT HAPPENED: GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Hahira

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Hahira.

No one was struck by gunfire during the incident.

Ready the GBI news release below to learn what happened.

GBI NEWS RELEASE:

On Sunday, January 14, 2024, at approximately 9:40 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Hahira Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting. Preliminary information has revealed the following:

Officers with the Hahira Police Department were attempting to arrest two juveniles who were suspected of breaking into multiple vehicles in the area. One juvenile was arrested without incident, but the other fled from officers on foot. Officers began searching the area for that juvenile and observed him in the area of Hall Road in Hahira. As officers pursued on foot, the juvenile was observed getting into a white Dodge Challenger that was parked in the area. That vehicle was being driven by a relative of the juvenile who he had contacted and asked to pick him up.

As the vehicle attempted to flee from the area, the vehicle drove towards an officer and two civilian witnesses standing nearby before making a U-turn to attempt to escape. At some point during the encounter, one officer fired multiple shots, striking the Dodge Challenger. The vehicle drove an additional 1,000 yards, approximately, and came to a stop when other law enforcement officers blocked its path. The suspect surrendered without further incident. No one was struck by the gunfire.

This case is active and ongoing. Agents are conducting interviews with anyone who may have witnessed this incident. Evidence collected from the scene will be submitted to the GBI Crime Lab for analysis. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Regional Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.