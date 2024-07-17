"We really appreciate it"- Neighbors react to Lowndes County Schools dishing out free lunch for all students

Lowndes County Schools announced free lunch for all students, supported by the USDA, to help with rising food costs.

The USDA reports that 2024 will go through a food price increase of 2.2 percent.

Watch the video to hear from Lowndes County parents who will save through the free lunch program.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

You've probably seen it on Facebook: Lowndes County Schools will be serving up free lunch this school year.

"It's just one less thing we have to worry about everyday."

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta.

After seeing that post myself, I'm talking with families who say this initiative is a real treat for their wallets.

Ashley Cooper has lived in the area for 15 years.

She's been raising her family in a Hahira subdivision for the last three.

"We have neighbors that it's, it's good to let your kids run down the road and they can play and have lots of play dates and lots of pool days and lots of fun on the weekend."

As an involved parent with Lowndes County schools, SHE and her neighbors were excited to hear the School Nutrition Program announced free lunch for all students.

"With the rising cost of everything right now, it's real appreciated."

And how much are they saving?

"Lunch last year was $2.05 I believe and then breakfast was $2.00 so a little over $4.00 a day for food if your kid eats breakfast and lunch… adds up quickly."

Free lunch for Lowndes County children has been made possible by the United States Department of Ag, who will be supplementing the costs of food, which is especially helpful with their predicted 2.2% rise in food costs for the next year.

"When you remove hunger as a distraction, students show up fully ready to learn."

Sandra Wilcher, who is LCS superintendent, tells me not only will this help keep costs down, but it will ultimately help students with their classroom performance.

"Students that have appropriate nourishment in their meals are able to focus better, they're able to stay on track with their academics."

An idea that has Cooper looking ahead to a great school year.

"I know I'm not the only parent who appreciates it; there are thousands of parents that are echoing the same thing, so we really appreciate it."

Lowndes County will be heading back to school on August 7th. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.