Wayne Johnson wins runoff in Georgia's 2nd Congressional District Race

GEORGIA (WTXL) — The Associated Press has declared Republican Wayne Johnson the winner of the runoff election in the 2nd Congressional District race. He was up against Chuck hand. As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Johnson had more than 65% of the vote, with 69% of the vote in.

In the May primaries, Johnson garnered 44% of the vote, to Hand's 32%.

Johnson is a former U.S. Education Department official who served during Donald Trump's administration.

Last week, Hand made headlines after walking out of a televised debate. That was after a former candidate brought up previous criminal charges against Hand, both of which had already been dismissed, as well as Hand's participation in the January 6th riot at the U.S Capitol.

Johnson said Hand's decision to walk off "should cause people to pause and think about why he did it and what he was trying to get by doing it.”

Hand accused Johnson of helping orchestrate the incident.

Johnson now goes on to face 16-term Democratic incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop in November's general election.